Jun 12 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.300/6.260 0.24
30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.14/16 6.320/6.280 0.47
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.12/16 6.402/6.352 0.83
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/73 6.369/6.332 1.98
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.81/83 6.474/6.466 2.99
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.01/04 6.593/6.584 3.83
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.85/95 6.712/6.689 5.14
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.01/04 6.618/6.612 5.52
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.00/02 6.719/6.715 6.51
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.28/30 6.847/6.844 7.95
06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.18/20 6.648/6.645 9.23
06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.97/99 6.516/6.514 9.93
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.94/96 7.021/7.018 10.97
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.10/15 6.947/6.940 11.77
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.41/43 6.853/6.850 12.91
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.00/20 7.085/7.065 13.30
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.43/80 7.121/7.083 14.68
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.60/68 7.045/7.037 18.24
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.20/57 7.234/7.205 24.50
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.51/60 7.099/7.091 29.33
