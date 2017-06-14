Jun 14 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.270/6.200 0.23 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/19 6.320/6.280 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.11/15 6.405/6.355 0.83 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/74 6.372/6.323 1.97 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.81/85 6.470/6.456 2.99 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.05/12 6.580/6.560 3.83 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 106.00/07 6.677/6.661 5.13 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.11/17 6.596/6.583 5.51 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.08/13 6.703/6.694 6.50 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.41/50 6.826/6.811 7.95 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.34/37 6.625/6.621 9.23 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.22/24 6.482/6.479 9.92 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.10/21 7.000/6.987 10.97 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.77/79 6.698/6.695 12.53 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.58/62 6.833/6.829 12.90 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.30/50 7.073/7.052 13.48 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.28/53 7.052/7.026 15.21 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.00/10 7.006/6.997 18.24 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.55/75 7.206/7.191 24.49 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.90/05 7.067/7.055 29.32 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)