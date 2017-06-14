Jun 14 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.300/6.240 0.23
30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/20 6.320/6.270 0.46
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.12/14 6.392/6.367 0.83
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/74 6.372/6.323 1.97
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.83/85 6.463/6.456 2.99
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.08/10 6.571/6.565 3.83
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.95/05 6.688/6.665 5.13
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.11/19 6.596/6.579 5.51
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.09/13 6.701/6.694 6.50
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.42/49 6.824/6.813 7.95
06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.35/38 6.623/6.619 9.23
06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.30/32 6.471/6.468 9.92
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.11/18 6.999/6.990 10.97
06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.75/79 6.700/6.695 12.53
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.51/59 6.841/6.832 12.90
08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.30/40 7.073/7.063 13.48
07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.35/60 7.045/7.019 15.21
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.00/10 7.006/6.997 18.24
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.58/78 7.204/7.189 24.49
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.81/05 7.074/7.055 29.32
