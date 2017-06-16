Jun 16 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.260/6.230 0.24 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/03 6.300/6.280 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.11/13 6.385/6.360 0.82 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.62/70 6.383/6.339 1.96 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.78/80 6.475/6.468 2.98 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.00/04 6.591/6.580 3.82 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.84/99 6.710/6.677 5.13 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.09/10 6.601/6.598 5.51 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.95/00 6.726/6.716 6.50 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.22/28 6.855/6.845 7.94 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.12/14 6.656/6.654 9.22 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.17/18 6.489/6.487 9.91 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.90/95 7.024/7.017 10.96 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.39/40 6.743/6.742 12.53 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.40/42 6.853/6.851 12.90 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.11/25 7.092/7.077 13.47 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.03/53 7.077/7.026 15.20 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.98/06 7.008/7.001 18.23 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.35/70 7.221/7.195 24.49 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.60/79 7.091/7.076 29.32 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)