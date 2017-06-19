Jun 19 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/55 6.260/6.230 0.24 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.04/05 6.300/6.280 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.10/14 6.393/6.342 0.81 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/70 6.365/6.338 1.96 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.79/83 6.470/6.455 2.97 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.06/07 6.573/6.570 3.81 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.84/98 6.710/6.678 5.12 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.08/09 6.602/6.600 5.50 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.02/07 6.712/6.703 6.49 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.33/38 6.837/6.829 7.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.21/23 6.643/6.640 9.21 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.25/26 6.477/6.476 9.91 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.90/07 7.023/7.003 10.95 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.46/47 6.735/6.734 12.52 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.43/47 6.850/6.845 12.89 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.20/50 7.082/7.051 13.46 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.15/45 7.065/7.034 15.19 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.95/14 7.011/6.993 18.22 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.47/79 7.212/7.188 24.48 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.72/99 7.082/7.060 29.31 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)