Jun 20 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.280/6.230 0.23 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.300/6.290 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.09/13 6.401/6.350 0.81 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/70 6.364/6.337 1.95 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.75/83 6.483/6.453 2.97 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.06/07 6.572/6.569 3.81 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.90/00 6.696/6.673 5.12 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.15/17 6.587/6.583 5.50 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.93/95 6.729/6.725 6.49 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.27/31 6.846/6.840 7.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.27/28 6.635/6.633 9.21 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.32/34 6.468/6.465 9.90 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.04/05 7.006/7.005 10.95 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.48/49 6.733/6.731 12.52 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.47/50 6.845/6.841 12.89 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.20/35 7.082/7.067 13.46 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.24/49 7.055/7.030 15.19 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.00/06 7.006/7.001 18.22 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.42/71 7.216/7.194 24.48 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.88/93 7.069/7.064 29.31 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)