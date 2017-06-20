Jun 20 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.260/6.240 0.23 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.310/6.280 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.11/14 6.376/6.337 0.81 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/75 6.364/6.309 1.95 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.79/81 6.468/6.461 2.97 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.15/17 6.546/6.540 3.81 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.87/04 6.702/6.664 5.12 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.30/36 6.554/6.541 5.50 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.04/09 6.708/6.699 6.49 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.41/50 6.824/6.809 7.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.44/45 6.610/6.609 9.21 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.48/49 6.446/6.445 9.90 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.07/15 7.002/6.992 10.95 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.72/74 6.704/6.701 12.52 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.68/71 6.821/6.818 12.89 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.30/40 7.072/7.061 13.46 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.43/50 7.036/7.029 15.19 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.10/20 6.997/6.987 18.22 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.55/80 7.206/7.187 24.48 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.05/18 7.055/7.044 29.31 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)