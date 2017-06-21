Jun 21 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.270/6.220 0.23 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/07 6.310/6.290 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.10/14 6.384/6.332 0.81 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/73 6.363/6.319 1.95 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.87/90 6.437/6.426 2.97 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.21/25 6.528/6.516 3.81 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 106.00/10 6.673/6.650 5.11 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.38/42 6.537/6.528 5.49 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.17/20 6.683/6.678 6.48 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.58/62 6.796/6.790 7.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.57/58 6.591/6.590 9.21 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.65/66 6.423/6.422 9.90 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.24/30 6.981/6.974 10.95 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.90/91 6.683/6.681 12.51 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.83/87 6.804/6.800 12.88 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.50/55 7.050/7.045 13.46 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.45/60 7.034/7.018 15.19 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.36/44 6.972/6.965 18.22 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.85/03 7.183/7.169 24.48 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.20/24 7.043/7.039 29.30 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)