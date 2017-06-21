Jun 21 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
14/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.250/6.230 0.23
14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/07 6.300/6.290 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.09/13 6.396/6.345 0.81
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/70 6.363/6.335 1.95
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.83/84 6.452/6.448 2.97
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.24/25 6.519/6.516 3.81
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.97/04 6.679/6.663 5.11
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.36/40 6.541/6.532 5.49
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.20/24 6.678/6.670 6.48
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.57/60 6.798/6.793 7.93
06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.55/56 6.594/6.593 9.21
06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.61/62 6.428/6.427 9.90
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.26/33 6.979/6.970 10.95
06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.81/82 6.693/6.692 12.51
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.78/80 6.810/6.807 12.88
08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.40/50 7.061/7.050 13.46
07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.45/55 7.034/7.024 15.19
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.25/38 6.983/6.970 18.22
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.85/03 7.183/7.169 24.48
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.05/19 7.055/7.043 29.30
