Jun 23 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/55 6.260/6.240 0.24 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.15/15 6.300/6.290 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.07/08 6.398/6.385 0.80 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.58/64 6.394/6.361 1.94 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.75/82 6.473/6.448 2.96 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.13/18 6.547/6.532 3.80 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 106.00/05 6.670/6.658 5.11 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.32/35 6.549/6.542 5.49 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.03/05 6.708/6.704 6.48 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.42/45 6.821/6.816 7.92 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.25/27 6.637/6.634 9.20 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.37/40 6.460/6.456 9.89 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.00/15 7.009/6.991 10.94 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.57/58 6.722/6.721 12.51 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.45/50 6.846/6.841 12.88 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.05/15 7.096/7.086 13.45 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.36/50 7.043/7.028 15.18 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.10/18 6.997/6.989 18.21 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.47/70 7.212/7.194 24.47 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.00/15 7.059/7.047 29.30 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)