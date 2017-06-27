Jun 27 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.260/6.240 0.23 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/17 6.300/6.290 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.06/10 6.406/6.353 0.79 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.58/65 6.393/6.354 1.93 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.76/79 6.468/6.457 2.95 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.15/16 6.540/6.537 3.79 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.95/03 6.681/6.662 5.10 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.33/34 6.547/6.544 5.48 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.02/06 6.709/6.702 6.47 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.37/38 6.828/6.827 7.91 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.22/23 6.641/6.640 9.19 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.35/36 6.463/6.462 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.80/15 7.033/6.990 10.93 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.45/46 6.736/6.735 12.50 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.25/27 6.869/6.867 12.87 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.65/10 7.139/7.091 13.44 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.45/58 7.033/7.020 15.17 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.95/10 7.011/6.997 18.20 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.42/65 7.215/7.198 24.46 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.95/05 7.063/7.055 29.29 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)