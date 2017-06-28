Jun 28 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
21/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.300/6.250 0.23
14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/19 6.310/6.290 0.46
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/08 6.440/6.375 0.79
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.52/58 6.425/6.392 1.93
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.65/71 6.507/6.485 2.95
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.04/06 6.572/6.566 3.79
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.80/82 6.714/6.709 5.09
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.17/18 6.581/6.579 5.48
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.85/87 6.741/6.737 6.46
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.07/13 6.876/6.867 7.91
06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.89/90 6.689/6.688 9.19
06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.08/10 6.500/6.497 9.88
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.55/80 7.064/7.033 10.93
06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.98/99 6.792/6.791 12.49
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.70/79 6.932/6.921 12.86
08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.50/70 7.154/7.133 13.44
07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.23/43 7.056/7.035 15.17
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.10/30 7.093/7.073 18.20
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.15/40 7.236/7.217 24.46
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.20/49 7.124/7.100 29.28
The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
Thomson Reuters Graphics .
For liquid Government of India securities, please double
click in the brackets .
For further details, double click on and
.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)