Jun 28 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.300/6.250 0.23 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/19 6.310/6.290 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/08 6.440/6.375 0.79 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.52/58 6.425/6.392 1.93 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.65/71 6.507/6.485 2.95 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.04/06 6.572/6.566 3.79 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.80/82 6.714/6.709 5.09 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.17/18 6.581/6.579 5.48 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.85/87 6.741/6.737 6.46 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.07/13 6.876/6.867 7.91 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.89/90 6.689/6.688 9.19 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.08/10 6.500/6.497 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.55/80 7.064/7.033 10.93 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.98/99 6.792/6.791 12.49 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.70/79 6.932/6.921 12.86 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.50/70 7.154/7.133 13.44 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.23/43 7.056/7.035 15.17 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.10/30 7.093/7.073 18.20 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.15/40 7.236/7.217 24.46 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.20/49 7.124/7.100 29.28 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)