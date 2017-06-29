TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/48 6.300/6.260 0.25 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/97 6.330/6.310 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.04/06 6.422/6.396 0.78 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.55/60 6.407/6.379 1.93 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.66/70 6.501/6.487 2.94 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.03/04 6.574/6.571 3.78 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.76/84 6.722/6.704 5.09 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.07/12 6.603/6.592 5.47 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.77/80 6.755/6.750 6.46 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.03/05 6.883/6.879 7.91 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.92/94 6.685/6.682 9.19 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.04/06 6.505/6.503 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.60/85 7.057/7.027 10.93 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.07/10 6.781/6.778 12.49 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.78/80 6.922/6.920 12.86 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.45/84 7.159/7.118 13.43 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.24/41 7.055/7.037 15.16 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.25/40 7.078/7.064 18.19 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.15/40 7.236/7.217 24.45 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.20/25 7.124/7.120 29.28 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)