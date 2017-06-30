FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Technology
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Entertainment
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 30, 2017 / 11:42 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jun 30 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  28/09/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.52/53   6.300/6.250    0.24
  28/12/17 (Tbill)       6M   97.01/02   6.330/6.310    0.49
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.03/04   6.421/6.408    0.78
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.55/60   6.403/6.376    1.93
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.64/65   6.504/6.500    2.94
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.95/97   6.595/6.589    3.78
  08.08 pct GOI 2022     5Y  105.67/78   6.741/6.716    5.09
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     6Y  101.05/10   6.607/6.596    5.47
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     7Y  104.77/80   6.754/6.749    6.46
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.05/08   6.878/6.874    7.90
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.97/99   6.677/6.674    9.18
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.00/01   6.511/6.509    9.88
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.50/75   7.069/7.038   10.92
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.08/09   6.780/6.779   12.49
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.73/78   6.928/6.922   12.86
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.60/70   7.143/7.132   13.43
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.10/30   7.069/7.048   15.16
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.30/39   7.073/7.064   18.19
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.00/30   7.247/7.224   24.45
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.30/39   7.116/7.109   29.28

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.