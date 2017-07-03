TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 3 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.300/6.260 0.24 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/03 6.330/6.310 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/03 6.456/6.416 0.77 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.50/52 6.430/6.419 1.92 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.50/54 6.554/6.540 2.93 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.80/85 6.639/6.624 3.77 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.50/55 6.780/6.768 5.08 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.75/78 6.673/6.666 5.46 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.38/45 6.828/6.814 6.45 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.60/65 6.951/6.943 7.89 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.53/58 6.742/6.734 9.18 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.65/70 6.559/6.552 9.87 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.20/35 7.106/7.087 10.91 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.44/45 6.857/6.856 12.48 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.11/18 6.999/6.991 12.85 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.90/10 7.217/7.195 13.42 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.35/75 7.146/7.105 15.15 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.90/10 7.112/7.093 18.18 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.35/60 7.297/7.278 24.44 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.75/88 7.161/7.151 29.27 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)