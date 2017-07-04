TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.310/6.270 0.23 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.04/05 6.330/6.310 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/03 6.451/6.411 0.77 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.50/51 6.429/6.423 1.91 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.50/53 6.553/6.542 2.93 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.83/85 6.629/6.623 3.77 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.48/57 6.784/6.763 5.08 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.62/77 6.701/6.668 5.46 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.39/48 6.825/6.808 6.45 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.52/59 6.964/6.952 7.89 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.51/52 6.745/6.743 9.17 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.64/66 6.560/6.557 9.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.15/40 7.112/7.081 10.91 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.31/32 6.873/6.872 12.48 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.97/01 7.015/7.010 12.85 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.72/07 7.236/7.199 13.42 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.35/75 7.146/7.105 15.15 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.90/10 7.112/7.092 18.18 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.85/30 7.336/7.301 24.44 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.59/64 7.175/7.170 29.27 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)