a day ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
July 4, 2017 / 11:39 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  28/09/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.56/56   6.280/6.260    0.23
  28/12/17 (Tbill)       6M   97.04/05   6.330/6.300    0.48
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.02/06   6.424/6.371    0.77
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.52/55   6.418/6.401    1.91
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.50/52   6.553/6.545    2.93
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.82/85   6.632/6.623    3.77
  08.08 pct GOI 2022     5Y  105.55/57   6.768/6.763    5.08
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     6Y  100.75/77   6.673/6.668    5.46
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     7Y  104.41/44   6.822/6.816    6.45
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.60/64   6.951/6.944    7.89
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.53/55   6.742/6.739    9.17
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  101.72/73   6.549/6.548    9.86
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.20/27   7.106/7.097   10.91
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   99.37/38   6.866/6.865   12.48
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.03/05   7.008/7.006   12.85
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.15/20   7.190/7.185   13.42
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.20/50   7.162/7.131   15.15
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  102.65/14   7.136/7.089   18.18
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  116.85/30   7.336/7.301   24.44
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   98.61/63   7.173/7.171   29.27

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

