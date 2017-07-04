TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.280/6.260 0.23 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.04/05 6.330/6.300 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.02/06 6.424/6.371 0.77 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.52/55 6.418/6.401 1.91 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.50/52 6.553/6.545 2.93 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.82/85 6.632/6.623 3.77 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.55/57 6.768/6.763 5.08 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.75/77 6.673/6.668 5.46 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.41/44 6.822/6.816 6.45 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.60/64 6.951/6.944 7.89 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.53/55 6.742/6.739 9.17 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.72/73 6.549/6.548 9.86 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.20/27 7.106/7.097 10.91 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 99.37/38 6.866/6.865 12.48 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.03/05 7.008/7.006 12.85 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.15/20 7.190/7.185 13.42 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.20/50 7.162/7.131 15.15 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.65/14 7.136/7.089 18.18 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.85/30 7.336/7.301 24.44 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.61/63 7.173/7.171 29.27 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)