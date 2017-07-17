TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 17 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.200/6.150 0.24 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.270/6.240 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 100.98/05 6.414/6.315 0.73 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/69 6.338/6.304 1.88 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.68/69 6.465/6.462 2.89 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.12/15 6.533/6.524 3.73 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.28/33 6.554/6.543 5.42 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.17/18 6.674/6.672 6.41 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.13/15 6.775/6.772 6.93 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.31/33 6.833/6.830 7.86 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.03/07 6.668/6.662 9.14 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.40/41 6.455/6.453 9.83 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.70/85 7.040/7.022 10.88 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.09/11 6.778/6.776 12.44 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.36/40 6.969/6.964 12.81 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.45/55 7.155/7.144 13.38 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.50/85 7.130/7.094 15.11 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.15/34 7.088/7.069 18.14 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.79/11 7.262/7.237 24.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.80/85 7.075/7.071 29.23 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)