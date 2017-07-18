TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 18 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.200/6.150 0.23 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/08 6.270/6.230 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 100.98/05 6.409/6.310 0.73 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/70 6.326/6.297 1.88 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.67/70 6.468/6.456 2.89 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.14/16 6.526/6.520 3.73 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.28/35 6.554/6.538 5.42 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.16/20 6.675/6.667 6.41 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.16/18 6.769/6.766 6.93 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.34/36 6.828/6.825 7.85 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.04/06 6.667/6.664 9.13 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.38/39 6.457/6.456 9.83 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.75/81 7.034/7.026 10.87 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.25/26 6.759/6.758 12.44 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.38/43 6.966/6.961 12.81 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.50/65 7.149/7.134 13.38 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.50/85 7.130/7.094 15.11 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.00/35 7.102/7.068 18.14 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 117.79/11 7.262/7.237 24.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.82/90 7.073/7.067 29.23 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)