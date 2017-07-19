TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 19 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 6.160/6.110 0.23 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.210/6.160 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/04 6.375/6.318 0.73 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.64/73 6.330/6.279 1.87 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.71/72 6.451/6.447 2.89 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.20/23 6.507/6.498 3.73 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.36/43 6.536/6.521 5.42 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.26/28 6.656/6.652 6.41 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.25/27 6.753/6.749 6.93 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.45/49 6.810/6.803 7.85 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.14/15 6.652/6.650 9.13 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.44/45 6.449/6.448 9.82 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.97/99 7.006/7.004 10.87 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.56/57 6.722/6.721 12.44 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.61/63 6.940/6.938 12.81 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.64/68 7.134/7.130 13.38 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.85/00 7.094/7.078 15.11 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.26/38 7.077/7.065 18.14 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.06/43 7.241/7.213 24.40 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.01/10 7.058/7.051 29.23 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)