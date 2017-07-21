FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
July 21, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  19/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.57/58   6.090/6.040    0.24
  11/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.18/20   6.190/6.150    0.47
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.00/04   6.353/6.296    0.72
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.66/70   6.313/6.290    1.87
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.76/78   6.426/6.418    2.88
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.26/35   6.486/6.459    3.72
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.44/51   6.518/6.502    5.41
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.42/50   6.624/6.609    6.40
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.55/58   6.698/6.693    6.92
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.68/78   6.772/6.756    7.84
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.19/20   6.644/6.643    9.13
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.52/54   6.438/6.435    9.82
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  112.28/35   6.967/6.958   10.86
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.60/61   6.717/6.716   12.43
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.76/86   6.922/6.911   12.80
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.80/84   7.116/7.112   13.37
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.95/30   7.083/7.047   15.10
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.30/59   7.073/7.045   18.13
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.46/72   7.210/7.190   24.39
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.98/17   7.060/7.045   29.22

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

