TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.080/6.050 0.24 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/20 6.210/6.160 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.01/05 6.339/6.281 0.72 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/70 6.313/6.290 1.87 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.75/77 6.429/6.422 2.88 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.28/30 6.480/6.474 3.72 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.48/49 6.509/6.507 5.41 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.46/48 6.616/6.613 6.40 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.49/50 6.709/6.707 6.92 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.66/70 6.775/6.768 7.84 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.18/21 6.646/6.641 9.13 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.53/54 6.436/6.435 9.82 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.20/37 6.977/6.956 10.86 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.75/76 6.699/6.698 12.43 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.85/95 6.912/6.900 12.80 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.80/89 7.116/7.107 13.37 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.15/30 7.062/7.047 15.10 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.24/64 7.079/7.040 18.13 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.50/85 7.207/7.180 24.39 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.11/29 7.050/7.035 29.22 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)