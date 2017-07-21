FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#Asia
July 21, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  19/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.57/58   6.080/6.050    0.24
  11/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.17/20   6.210/6.160    0.47
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.01/05   6.339/6.281    0.72
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.66/70   6.313/6.290    1.87
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.75/77   6.429/6.422    2.88
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.28/30   6.480/6.474    3.72
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.48/49   6.509/6.507    5.41
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.46/48   6.616/6.613    6.40
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.49/50   6.709/6.707    6.92
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.66/70   6.775/6.768    7.84
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.18/21   6.646/6.641    9.13
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.53/54   6.436/6.435    9.82
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  112.20/37   6.977/6.956   10.86
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.75/76   6.699/6.698   12.43
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.85/95   6.912/6.900   12.80
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.80/89   7.116/7.107   13.37
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.15/30   7.062/7.047   15.10
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.24/64   7.079/7.040   18.13
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.50/85   7.207/7.180   24.39
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y  100.11/29   7.050/7.035   29.22

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

