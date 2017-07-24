TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 24 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.080/6.020 0.24 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.19/21 6.200/6.160 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.01/08 6.333/6.232 0.71 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/72 6.317/6.277 1.86 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.73/74 6.435/6.431 2.88 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.28/30 6.479/6.473 3.71 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.51/54 6.502/6.495 5.40 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.53/55 6.603/6.599 6.39 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.54/55 6.700/6.698 6.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.75/76 6.760/6.759 7.84 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.35/36 6.621/6.620 9.12 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.69/70 6.414/6.413 9.81 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.28/45 6.967/6.946 10.86 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.85/86 6.687/6.686 12.42 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.95/00 6.900/6.895 12.79 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.00/05 7.095/7.090 13.36 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.27/57 7.050/7.019 15.09 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.71/79 7.034/7.026 18.13 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.60/97 7.199/7.171 24.38 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.41/45 7.026/7.022 29.21 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)