FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Earnings
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
Indonesia
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 25, 2017 / 6:58 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  19/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.60/61   6.110/6.040    0.23
  11/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.21/23   6.200/6.150    0.46
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.00/04   6.342/6.284    0.71
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.65/72   6.315/6.275    1.86
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.71/73   6.441/6.434    2.87
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.24/30   6.490/6.472    3.71
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.43/52   6.519/6.500    5.40
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.40/47   6.627/6.614    6.39
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.44/50   6.718/6.707    6.91
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.62/73   6.781/6.763    7.83
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.23/26   6.638/6.634    9.11
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.58/60   6.429/6.427    9.81
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  112.00/45   7.001/6.945   10.85
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.63/65   6.714/6.711   12.42
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.81/89   6.916/6.907   12.79
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.70/00   7.127/7.095   13.36
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.00/40   7.078/7.036   15.09
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.62/65   7.042/7.039   18.12
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.50/85   7.207/7.180   24.38
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y  100.15/31   7.047/7.034   29.21

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.