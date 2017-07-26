FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
in a day
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Featured
#Asia
July 26, 2017 / 7:00 AM / in a day

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  19/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.62/63   6.080/6.030    0.23
  11/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.23/25   6.190/6.150    0.46
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.00/04   6.337/6.279    0.71
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.60/70   6.343/6.285    1.85
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.64/71   6.466/6.439    2.87
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.16/24   6.514/6.490    3.71
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.38/43   6.530/6.519    5.40
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.32/37   6.642/6.632    6.39
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.36/39   6.732/6.726    6.91
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.53/60   6.795/6.784    7.83
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.15/19   6.650/6.644    9.11
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.51/52   6.439/6.438    9.80
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  112.00/20   7.001/6.976   10.85
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.51/53   6.728/6.725   12.42
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.71/75   6.928/6.923   12.79
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.80/90   7.116/7.105   13.36
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.99/29   7.079/7.048   15.09
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.50/65   7.054/7.039   18.12
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.10/57   7.238/7.201   24.38
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.90/25   7.067/7.038   29.21

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

