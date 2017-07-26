TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 6.090/6.060 0.23 11/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/22 6.240/6.210 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/04 6.337/6.279 0.71 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.64/67 6.320/6.303 1.85 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.65/70 6.462/6.443 2.87 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.18/22 6.508/6.496 3.71 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.36/40 6.535/6.526 5.40 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.30/35 6.646/6.636 6.39 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.35/36 6.734/6.732 6.91 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.52/55 6.797/6.792 7.83 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.11/15 6.656/6.650 9.11 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.47/49 6.444/6.442 9.80 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.00/14 7.001/6.983 10.85 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.44/46 6.736/6.734 12.42 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.58/62 6.943/6.938 12.79 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.74/76 7.122/7.120 13.36 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.90/24 7.088/7.053 15.09 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.50/51 7.054/7.053 18.12 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.26/39 7.225/7.215 24.38 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.92/10 7.065/7.051 29.21 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)