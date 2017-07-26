FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
July 26, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jul 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  19/10/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.62/63   6.090/6.060    0.23
  11/01/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.21/22   6.240/6.210    0.46
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.00/04   6.337/6.279    0.71
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.64/67   6.320/6.303    1.85
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.65/70   6.462/6.443    2.87
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.18/22   6.508/6.496    3.71
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  101.36/40   6.535/6.526    5.40
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  105.30/35   6.646/6.636    6.39
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  103.35/36   6.734/6.732    6.91
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.52/55   6.797/6.792    7.83
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.11/15   6.656/6.650    9.11
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.47/49   6.444/6.442    9.80
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  112.00/14   7.001/6.983   10.85
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.44/46   6.736/6.734   12.42
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.58/62   6.943/6.938   12.79
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.74/76   7.122/7.120   13.36
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  107.90/24   7.088/7.053   15.09
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.50/51   7.054/7.053   18.12
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.26/39   7.225/7.215   24.38
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.92/10   7.065/7.051   29.21

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

