TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 27 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/51 6.150/6.120 0.25 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/01 6.250/6.210 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.00/04 6.331/6.273 0.71 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.64/71 6.318/6.278 1.85 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.70/74 6.442/6.426 2.87 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.26/29 6.483/6.474 3.71 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.49/51 6.506/6.501 5.39 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.36/40 6.634/6.626 6.38 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.43/47 6.719/6.712 6.90 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.57/63 6.788/6.779 7.83 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.20/22 6.643/6.640 9.11 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.62/63 6.424/6.422 9.80 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.03/17 6.997/6.979 10.85 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.63/64 6.713/6.712 12.41 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.58/68 6.943/6.931 12.78 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.75/94 7.121/7.101 13.36 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.20/30 7.057/7.047 15.09 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.60/70 7.044/7.034 18.12 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.50/68 7.207/7.193 24.38 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.25/39 7.038/7.027 29.20 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)