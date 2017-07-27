TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 27 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/51 6.140/6.120 0.25 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/01 6.230/6.210 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.02/04 6.302/6.273 0.71 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.62/66 6.330/6.307 1.85 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.65/69 6.460/6.445 2.87 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.15/21 6.516/6.498 3.71 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.36/39 6.535/6.528 5.39 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.25/33 6.655/6.639 6.38 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.34/36 6.735/6.731 6.90 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.54/56 6.793/6.790 7.83 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.12/13 6.654/6.653 9.11 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.50/51 6.440/6.439 9.80 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.90/00 7.013/7.000 10.85 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.41/42 6.740/6.739 12.41 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.57/62 6.944/6.938 12.78 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.60/70 7.137/7.126 13.36 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.13/28 7.064/7.049 15.09 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.58/65 7.046/7.039 18.12 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.35/46 7.218/7.210 24.38 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.95/25 7.063/7.038 29.20 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)