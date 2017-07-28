TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jul 28 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/10/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.130/6.120 0.24 25/01/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.230/6.210 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.01/04 6.305/6.261 0.70 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/68 6.310/6.293 1.85 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.65/73 6.457/6.427 2.86 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.10/20 6.529/6.499 3.70 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 101.30/33 6.548/6.541 5.39 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 105.12/20 6.678/6.663 6.38 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 103.18/20 6.763/6.760 6.90 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.32/35 6.828/6.823 7.83 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.95/00 6.679/6.672 9.11 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.33/35 6.463/6.461 9.80 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.63/70 7.046/7.037 10.84 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.21/22 6.764/6.762 12.41 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.30/49 6.975/6.953 12.78 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.55/65 7.142/7.131 13.35 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.05/20 7.072/7.057 15.08 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.50/60 7.054/7.044 18.11 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.20/50 7.229/7.207 24.37 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.75/91 7.079/7.066 29.20 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)