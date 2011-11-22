Nov 22 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1225 IST (0655 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year

Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/02/12 (Tbill) 3M 97.96/98 8.850/8.750 0.24 11/05/12 (Tbill) 6M 96.06/11 8.800/8.700 0.47 09.40 pct GOI 2012 1Y 100.44/49 8.786/8.721 0.80 07.27 pct GOI 2013 2Y 97.77/87 8.638/8.576 1.78 07.56 pct GOI 2014 3Y 96.93/02 8.762/8.726 2.95 07.17 pct GOI 2015 4Y 95.49/58 8.667/8.637 3.56 08.07 pct GOI 2017 5Y 96.86/95 8.838/8.816 5.15 07.99 pct GOI 2017 6Y 96.33/43 8.828/8.804 5.63 07.83 pct GOI 2018 7Y 94.93/97 8.885/8.876 6.39 07.80 pct GOI 2020 8Y 93.60/67 8.892/8.880 8.45 07.80 pct GOI 2021 9Y 93.30/38 8.864/8.851 9.39 08.79 pct GOI 2021 10Y 99.60/63 8.850/8.846 9.96 08.13 pct GOI 2022 11Y 94.55/65 8.922/8.907 10.83 06.30 pct GOI 2023 12Y 81.30/35 8.952/8.944 11.38 07.35 pct GOI 2024 13Y 87.65/75 9.009/8.995 12.58 10.18 pct GOI 2026 14Y 109.40/50 9.014/9.002 14.80 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 92.98/08 9.124/9.112 15.83 08.28 pct GOI 2032 19Y 92.50/58 9.095/9.086 20.23 07.50 pct GOI 2034 24Y 84.60/70 9.115/9.103 22.72 08.30 pct GOI 2040 30Y 91.37/44 9.155/9.147 28.61 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6636-9222, rru.data@reuters.com)