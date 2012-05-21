May 21 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/08/12 (Tbill) 3M 98.04/05 8.400/8.350 0.24 09/11/12 (Tbill) 6M 96.21/26 8.400/8.300 0.47 07.27 pct GOI 2013 1Y 99.04/12 8.059/7.992 1.28 07.37 pct GOI 2014 2Y 98.72/82 8.104/8.045 1.90 07.17 pct GOI 2015 3Y 97.30/38 8.182/8.151 3.06 07.59 pct GOI 2016 4Y 97.55/64 8.337/8.309 3.89 08.07 pct GOI 2017 5Y 98.94/03 8.345/8.321 4.65 08.24 pct GOI 2018 6Y 98.84/92 8.491/8.473 5.92 06.05 pct GOI 2019 7Y 87.12/21 8.619/8.600 6.70 08.19 pct GOI 2020 8Y 98.63/68 8.433/8.424 7.65 07.80 pct GOI 2021 9Y 95.14/23 8.591/8.576 8.89 08.79 pct GOI 2021 10Y 101.56/59 8.545/8.541 9.46 08.13 pct GOI 2022 11Y 97.02/11 8.568/8.554 10.33 07.35 pct GOI 2024 12Y 90.37/46 8.649/8.636 12.09 09.15 pct GOI 2024 13Y 104.59/61 8.544/8.542 12.48 10.18 pct GOI 2026 14Y 112.41/50 8.648/8.638 14.31 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 95.76/84 8.786/8.776 15.33 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 101.44/51 8.810/8.803 18.54 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 94.21/31 8.918/8.907 24.04 08.83 pct GOI 2041 30Y 99.01/08 8.925/8.918 29.56 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222, rru.data@reuters.com)