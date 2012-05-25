UPDATE 2-China cuts corn output forecast on bad weather; prices rally

(Updates to add comment, prices) BEIJING, June 9 China on Friday slashed its 2017/18 corn output forecast to the lowest level in four years after drought and hail hit planting in the northeastern region of one of the world's top producers, spurring a rally in futures prices. In its monthly crop report, the agriculture ministry said it expects 2017/18 corn output of 211.65 million tonnes, down 0.7 percent from last month's forecast and 3.6 percent lower than last year. Th