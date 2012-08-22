TABLE-Indonesia sells 14 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, June 6 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 33.60 trillion rupiah, lower than the 43.87 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 23. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.35 for the bonds maturing in May 2027 . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in perc