Sep 25 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/12/12 (Tbill) 3M 98.12/14 8.150/8.050 0.24 15/03/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.37/39 8.100/8.050 0.47 07.27 pct GOI 2013 1Y 99.30/38 8.052/7.962 0.94 07.37 pct GOI 2014 2Y 99.30/35 7.852/7.817 1.56 07.17 pct GOI 2015 3Y 97.96/98 8.013/8.005 2.72 07.59 pct GOI 2016 4Y 98.67/73 8.027/8.007 3.55 08.07 pct GOI 2017 5Y 99.50/52 8.194/8.188 4.77 08.24 pct GOI 2018 6Y 100.13/19 8.208/8.194 5.58 08.19 pct GOI 2020 7Y 99.53/55 8.273/8.270 7.31 07.80 pct GOI 2020 8Y 96.90/00 8.357/8.338 7.61 08.79 pct GOI 2021 9Y 102.76/86 8.349/8.333 9.12 08.15 pct GOI 2022 10Y 99.85/87 8.170/8.167 9.71 06.30 pct GOI 2023 11Y 85.70/80 8.368/8.352 10.54 09.15 pct GOI 2024 12Y 105.80/87 8.377/8.368 12.14 05.97 pct GOI 2025 13Y 81.12/22 8.382/8.368 13.00 08.33 pct GOI 2026 14Y 100.46/47 8.271/8.270 13.79 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 98.74/81 8.429/8.421 14.99 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 104.14/18 8.516/8.512 18.19 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 97.80/90 8.546/8.536 23.70 08.83 pct GOI 2041 30Y 102.75/85 8.570/8.561 29.21 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)