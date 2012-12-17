Dec 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/03/13 (Tbill) 3M 98.12/12 8.150/8.120 0.24 06/06/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.35/37 8.130/8.100 0.47 07.27 pct GOI 2013 1Y 99.46/54 8.044/7.925 0.71 07.37 pct GOI 2014 2Y 99.42/50 7.826/7.761 1.33 07.17 pct GOI 2015 3Y 98.29/33 7.940/7.922 2.49 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JAN 4Y 99.82/92 8.120/8.090 4.08 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 5Y 100.01/04 8.066/8.058 4.54 08.24 pct GOI 2018 6Y 100.39/45 8.144/8.130 5.35 08.19 pct GOI 2020 7Y 100.07/08 8.175/8.173 7.08 07.80 pct GOI 2020 8Y 97.89/99 8.184/8.165 7.38 08.79 pct GOI 2021 9Y 103.33/42 8.252/8.237 8.89 08.15 pct GOI 2022 10Y 100.10/11 8.134/8.133 9.48 06.30 pct GOI 2023 11Y 86.23/33 8.313/8.297 10.31 09.15 pct GOI 2024 12Y 106.35/40 8.298/8.292 11.91 08.20 pct GOI 2025 13Y 99.83/84 8.219/8.218 12.77 08.33 pct GOI 2026 14Y 100.82/83 8.227/8.226 13.56 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 99.75/83 8.307/8.298 14.76 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 106.00/02 8.320/8.318 17.97 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 100.00/03 8.330/8.327 23.47 08.83 pct GOI 2041 30Y 104.96/98 8.372/8.370 28.99 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)