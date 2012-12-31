Dec 31 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/03/13 (Tbill) 3M 98.11/12 8.180/8.130 0.24 20/06/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.35/37 8.140/8.100 0.47 07.27 pct GOI 2013 1Y 99.52/54 7.992/7.961 0.68 07.37 pct GOI 2014 2Y 99.44/54 7.820/7.737 1.29 07.17 pct GOI 2015 3Y 98.34/40 7.925/7.898 2.46 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JAN 4Y 99.85/95 8.113/8.083 4.04 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 5Y 100.13/15 8.035/8.029 4.51 08.24 pct GOI 2018 6Y 100.45/53 8.129/8.111 5.31 08.19 pct GOI 2020 7Y 100.35/37 8.123/8.119 7.04 07.80 pct GOI 2020 8Y 98.05/15 8.155/8.137 7.34 08.79 pct GOI 2021 9Y 103.60/70 8.207/8.191 8.86 08.15 pct GOI 2022 10Y 100.46/47 8.078/8.077 9.45 06.30 pct GOI 2023 11Y 86.35/45 8.298/8.282 10.28 09.15 pct GOI 2024 12Y 106.65/67 8.258/8.255 11.87 08.20 pct GOI 2025 13Y 100.28/29 8.162/8.160 12.73 08.33 pct GOI 2026 14Y 101.26/27 8.174/8.173 13.53 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 100.25/35 8.248/8.236 14.73 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 106.63/65 8.254/8.252 17.93 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 100.50/60 8.280/8.271 23.44 08.83 pct GOI 2041 30Y 105.60/64 8.315/8.311 28.95 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)