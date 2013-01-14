FACTBOX-Japan LNG buyers boost trading operations - Reuters survey

By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, June 2 Japan's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are boosting trading offices for the fuel at home and overseas as they deal with excess supplies, a Reuters survey showed. Japan is the world's biggest buyer of LNG and takes in about one-third of global shipments. Many of the country's buyers have too much supply under contract but have won more flexible terms that allow them to resell cargoes to third parties. Japanese trading hou