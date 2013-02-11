Feb 11 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 09/05/13 (Tbill) 3M 98.16/16 7.980/7.960 0.24 01/08/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.42/43 7.970/7.950 0.47 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 99.44/53 7.862/7.781 1.18 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 98.77/85 7.748/7.710 2.34 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 99.38/44 7.809/7.787 3.17 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 100.73/75 7.867/7.861 4.39 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 99.46/52 7.956/7.941 5.17 06.90 pct GOI 2019 6Y 94.70/80 7.969/7.948 6.42 08.19 pct GOI 2020 7Y 101.22/26 7.956/7.948 6.93 08.12 pct GOI 2020 8Y 101.46/49 7.864/7.859 7.83 08.79 pct GOI 2021 9Y 104.70/74 8.028/8.022 8.74 08.15 pct GOI 2022 10Y 101.88/89 7.859/7.858 9.33 06.30 pct GOI 2023 11Y 88.00/10 8.050/8.034 10.16 09.15 pct GOI 2024 12Y 108.24/29 8.050/8.043 11.76 08.20 pct GOI 2025 13Y 102.04/06 7.939/7.937 12.62 08.33 pct GOI 2026 14Y 103.13/16 7.945/7.941 13.41 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 102.22/32 8.018/8.006 14.61 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 108.65/73 8.046/8.038 17.82 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 102.75/82 8.065/8.058 23.32 08.83 pct GOI 2041 30Y 108.40/50 8.073/8.065 28.84 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)