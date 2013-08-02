Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 03, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Aug 2 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/10/13 (Tbill) 3M 97.55/57 10.530/10.450 0.25 30/01/14 (Tbill) 6M 95.24/28 10.260/10.150 0.49 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 98.70/93 9.308/8.958 0.71 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 96.85/18 9.040/8.839 1.87 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 96.87/00 8.918/8.861 2.69 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 97.72/84 8.767/8.730 3.92 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 96.32/53 8.800/8.744 4.69 07.28 pct GOI 2019 6Y 93.70/78 8.676/8.658 5.84 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 96.94/10 8.689/8.658 7.36 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 100.25/75 8.743/8.657 8.27 08.15 pct GOI 2022 9Y 96.32/52 8.753/8.719 8.86 07.16 pct GOI 2023 10Y 92.56/62 8.281/8.272 9.80 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 102.55/00 8.786/8.723 11.28 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 96.64/74 8.650/8.637 12.14 08.33 pct GOI 2026 13Y 97.55/71 8.647/8.626 12.94 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 96.50/75 8.713/8.682 14.14 06.01 pct GOI 2028 15Y 77.75/25 8.730/8.658 14.65 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 101.57/92 8.790/8.750 17.34 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 95.25/75 8.814/8.762 22.85 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 94.98/38 8.778/8.738 29.41 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 3 Nagpur, April 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section, moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on poor demand from stockists amid increased arrival from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Trading activity in major other edible and non-edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in oilseed producing regions, accordin
* Says Adani Transmission Ltd receives the LoI of three transmission projects in Rajasthan