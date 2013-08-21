Aug 21 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/11/13 (Tbill) 3M 97.48/50 11.120/11.030 0.23 14/02/14 (Tbill) 6M 95.11/18 10.660/10.500 0.48 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 98.85/00 9.205/8.960 0.65 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 96.90/20 9.053/8.866 1.81 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 97.00/25 8.883/8.773 2.64 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 97.85/00 8.732/8.685 3.87 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 96.25/75 8.829/8.692 4.64 07.28 pct GOI 2019 6Y 93.21/50 8.799/8.732 5.78 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 96.38/63 8.799/8.750 7.30 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 100.00/50 8.786/8.700 8.21 08.15 pct GOI 2022 9Y 96.25/75 8.767/8.682 8.81 07.16 pct GOI 2023 10Y 92.16/20 8.349/8.342 9.75 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 102.00/50 8.862/8.792 11.23 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 96.25/40 8.706/8.685 12.09 08.33 pct GOI 2026 13Y 97.15/30 8.700/8.680 12.88 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 96.00/50 8.779/8.715 14.08 06.01 pct GOI 2028 15Y 77.25/75 8.809/8.736 14.59 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 101.50/00 8.797/8.741 17.29 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 95.00/50 8.841/8.788 22.79 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 94.50/00 8.825/8.775 29.36 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)