Nov 22 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/02/14 (Tbill) 3M 97.90/92 9.000/8.900 0.24 22/05/14 (Tbill) 6M 95.77/80 9.060/8.980 0.50 07.56 pct GOI 2014 1Y 98.80/00 8.911/8.682 0.95 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 97.85/15 8.675/8.461 1.56 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 98.15/35 8.458/8.362 2.39 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 98.40/70 8.591/8.491 3.61 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 96.93/25 8.684/8.593 4.39 07.28 pct GOI 2019 6Y 92.92/98 8.931/8.917 5.53 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 95.45/49 9.005/8.997 7.05 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 98.00/50 9.148/9.057 7.96 08.15 pct GOI 2022 9Y 94.10/60 9.159/9.071 8.55 07.16 pct GOI 2023 10Y 87.93/94 9.085/9.083 9.49 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 99.50/00 9.223/9.149 10.98 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 93.03/10 9.175/9.165 11.84 08.33 pct GOI 2026 13Y 93.40/75 9.223/9.174 12.63 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 93.74/77 9.081/9.077 13.83 06.01 pct GOI 2028 15Y 75.50/00 9.102/9.026 14.34 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 97.50/00 9.264/9.204 17.04 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 91.50/00 9.232/9.175 22.54 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 90.50/80 9.245/9.213 29.11 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)