Nov 27 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/02/14 (Tbill) 3M 97.98/00 8.970/8.890 0.23 22/05/14 (Tbill) 6M 95.86/88 9.020/8.960 0.49 07.56 pct GOI 2014 1Y 98.95/10 8.748/8.576 0.93 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 98.09/15 8.512/8.469 1.55 08.07 pct GOI 2017 3Y 98.84/50 8.494/8.249 3.13 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 4Y 98.63/80 8.516/8.460 3.60 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 97.02/17 8.659/8.616 4.37 07.28 pct GOI 2019 6Y 93.51/55 8.790/8.780 5.52 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 96.09/13 8.878/8.870 7.04 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 98.30/65 9.093/9.030 7.95 08.15 pct GOI 2022 9Y 94.52/80 9.085/9.036 8.54 07.16 pct GOI 2023 10Y 88.25/28 9.031/9.026 9.48 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 100.88/13 9.021/8.985 10.96 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 93.06/20 9.171/9.150 11.83 08.33 pct GOI 2026 13Y 93.85/91 9.160/9.151 12.62 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 93.52/57 9.111/9.104 13.82 06.01 pct GOI 2028 15Y 75.98/27 9.030/8.986 14.33 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 92.33/55 9.184/9.158 18.68 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 91.75/07 9.204/9.168 22.53 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 90.93/22 9.199/9.168 29.09