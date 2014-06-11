Jun 11 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 04/09/14 (Tbill) 3M 98.08/09 8.520/8.450 0.23 04/12/14 (Tbill) 6M 96.04/08 8.610/8.520 0.48 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 98.90/00 8.332/8.226 1.01 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.85/95 8.269/8.208 1.84 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 99.30/55 8.331/8.236 3.06 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 98.10/30 8.415/8.352 3.83 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 95.28/38 8.461/8.435 4.98 07.80 pct GOI 2020 6Y 96.40/45 8.588/8.577 5.89 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 97.81/85 8.566/8.558 6.50 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 98.60/67 8.595/8.583 7.93 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 90.81/89 8.656/8.642 8.94 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 101.55/56 8.586/8.585 9.46 08.20 pct GOI 2025 11Y 96.55/00 8.683/8.618 11.29 08.33 pct GOI 2026 12Y 97.40/90 8.680/8.612 12.08 08.24 pct GOI 2027 13Y 96.92/98 8.642/8.634 12.68 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 97.19/24 8.637/8.630 13.28 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 105.16/34 8.603/8.583 16.30 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 97.26/40 8.619/8.604 18.14 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 97.00/60 8.637/8.574 21.99 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 106.70/10 8.601/8.566 29.53 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)