Jul 4 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 02/10/14 (Tbill) 3M 98.02/03 8.460/8.430 0.24 01/01/15 (Tbill) 6M 95.97/98 8.610/8.580 0.49 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 98.85/94 8.464/8.361 0.94 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.75/90 8.355/8.261 1.77 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 99.30/50 8.339/8.262 3.00 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 97.88/25 8.494/8.376 3.77 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 94.98/02 8.551/8.541 4.91 07.80 pct GOI 2020 6Y 95.96/02 8.695/8.681 5.83 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 97.48/52 8.637/8.629 6.43 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 98.09/11 8.687/8.684 7.86 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 90.48/54 8.721/8.711 8.88 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 101.14/15 8.648/8.646 9.39 08.20 pct GOI 2025 11Y 96.25/50 8.728/8.692 11.22 08.33 pct GOI 2026 12Y 97.00/25 8.738/8.704 12.01 08.24 pct GOI 2027 13Y 96.37/40 8.718/8.714 12.61 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 96.68/72 8.705/8.700 13.21 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 104.32/47 8.696/8.679 16.24 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 96.60/90 8.695/8.661 18.08 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 96.50/07 8.689/8.629 21.93 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 105.76/97 8.685/8.666 29.47 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)