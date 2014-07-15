India's Yes Bank Q4 profit up 30 pct, beats estimates
April 19 India's Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
Jul 15 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 09/10/14 (Tbill) 3M 98.04/05 8.580/8.530 0.23 01/01/15 (Tbill) 6M 96.14/17 8.670/8.600 0.46 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 98.68/78 8.695/8.578 0.91 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.53/68 8.505/8.410 1.74 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 99.10/25 8.417/8.359 2.97 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 97.70/01 8.556/8.456 3.74 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 94.60/70 8.656/8.630 4.88 07.80 pct GOI 2020 6Y 95.40/48 8.826/8.808 5.80 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 96.84/88 8.773/8.764 6.40 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 97.41/45 8.811/8.804 7.83 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 89.85/00 8.835/8.809 8.85 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 100.26/29 8.786/8.781 9.36 08.20 pct GOI 2025 11Y 95.55/75 8.831/8.802 11.19 08.33 pct GOI 2026 12Y 96.35/55 8.829/8.801 11.98 08.28 pct GOI 2027 13Y 95.92/97 8.807/8.800 13.18 08.60 pct GOI 2028 14Y 99.55/59 8.654/8.649 13.88 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 103.50/60 8.788/8.777 16.21 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 95.55/86 8.816/8.781 18.05 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 95.55/85 8.790/8.758 21.89 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 104.65/90 8.785/8.762 29.44 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra Source text: [Myntra today announced that it has acquired InLogg, a Bangalore based technology platform that provides end to end logistics solutions for the ecommerce sector. As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra, making it an acqui-hire that will further strengthen and expand Myntra’s supply chain capabilities]