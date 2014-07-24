GRAINS-Soybeans rise after 3-day decline, wheat extends gains

* Soybean prices firm as weak dollar buoys commodity markets * Flooded Argentina growing areas seen getting dry weather (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Chicago soybean prices rose for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, but forecasts of much-needed dry weather in Argentina's flooded crop-belt trimmed gains. Wheat rose for a third consecutive session on short-covering, while corn was little changed. The mo