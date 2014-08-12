Aug 12 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 06/11/14 (Tbill) 3M 98.03/04 8.650/8.590 0.23 29/01/15 (Tbill) 6M 96.12/15 8.720/8.650 0.46 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 98.76/82 8.719/8.642 0.84 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.25/55 8.731/8.532 1.67 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 98.74/86 8.566/8.518 2.89 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 97.51/63 8.632/8.592 3.66 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 94.39/51 8.729/8.697 4.81 08.27 pct GOI 2020 6Y 98.08/12 8.693/8.684 5.83 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 96.78/84 8.790/8.778 6.33 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 96.97/04 8.895/8.882 7.76 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 89.30/50 8.943/8.907 8.77 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 99.96/98 8.833/8.830 9.29 08.20 pct GOI 2025 11Y 94.80/10 8.946/8.901 11.12 08.33 pct GOI 2026 12Y 95.50/90 8.950/8.893 11.91 08.28 pct GOI 2027 13Y 95.03/18 8.929/8.909 13.11 08.60 pct GOI 2028 14Y 98.38/42 8.802/8.797 13.81 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 102.59/70 8.892/8.880 16.13 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 94.80/10 8.905/8.870 17.97 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 94.70/10 8.882/8.838 21.82 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 103.66/85 8.876/8.858 29.36 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)