ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
Oct 30 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/01/15 (Tbill) 3M 97.97/98 8.420/8.360 0.25 27/04/15 (Tbill) 6M 96.05/07 8.440/8.400 0.49 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 99.20/30 8.494/8.325 0.62 07.02 pct GOI 2016 2Y 97.96/10 8.254/8.168 1.80 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 99.45/60 8.295/8.232 2.68 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 98.58/78 8.310/8.241 3.45 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 96.15/19 8.302/8.292 4.59 08.27 pct GOI 2020 6Y 99.68/70 8.339/8.335 5.61 08.79 pct GOI 2021 7Y 101.62/86 8.478/8.433 7.02 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 99.58/62 8.425/8.418 7.54 08.83 pct GOI 2023 9Y 102.48/51 8.432/8.427 9.07 08.40 pct GOI 2024 10Y 100.72/74 8.288/8.285 9.74 08.20 pct GOI 2025 11Y 98.27/38 8.444/8.428 10.90 08.33 pct GOI 2026 12Y 99.14/43 8.444/8.405 11.69 08.28 pct GOI 2027 13Y 98.79/83 8.434/8.429 12.89 08.60 pct GOI 2028 14Y 101.72/73 8.384/8.383 13.59 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 106.78/82 8.418/8.413 15.92 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 99.01/19 8.426/8.406 17.76 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 98.95/15 8.435/8.415 21.60 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 108.75/81 8.418/8.413 29.15 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.