Nov 7 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 06/02/15 (Tbill) 3M 98.03/04 8.320/8.280 0.25 08/05/15 (Tbill) 6M 96.05/08 8.390/8.330 0.50 07.17 pct GOI 2015 1Y 99.20/40 8.559/8.205 0.60 07.02 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.12/16 8.172/8.147 1.78 08.07 pct GOI 2017A 3Y 99.75/00 8.170/8.063 2.66 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 98.75/05 8.253/8.150 3.43 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 96.61/65 8.183/8.172 4.57 08.27 pct GOI 2020 6Y 100.06/08 8.254/8.249 5.59 08.79 pct GOI 2021 7Y 102.55/71 8.302/8.272 7.00 08.35 pct GOI 2022 8Y 100.24/27 8.306/8.301 7.52 08.83 pct GOI 2023 9Y 103.34/37 8.297/8.292 9.05 08.40 pct GOI 2024 10Y 101.28/29 8.203/8.202 9.73 08.20 pct GOI 2025 11Y 99.31/42 8.295/8.280 10.88 08.33 pct GOI 2026 12Y 100.12/38 8.311/8.276 11.67 08.28 pct GOI 2027 13Y 99.81/83 8.302/8.300 12.87 08.60 pct GOI 2028 14Y 102.58/59 8.279/8.278 13.57 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 108.02/12 8.281/8.271 15.90 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 100.30/45 8.285/8.269 17.74 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 100.35/60 8.294/8.269 21.58 09.23 pct GOI 2043 30Y 110.40/60 8.278/8.261 29.13 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)