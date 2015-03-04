Mar 4 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/05/15 (Tbill) 3M 98.13/15 8.260/8.210 0.23 27/08/15 (Tbill) 6M 96.27/29 8.080/8.030 0.48 07.02 pct GOI 2016 1Y 98.90/97 7.833/7.780 1.45 08.07 pct GOI 2017-JUL 2Y 100.64/00 7.756/7.585 2.33 07.83 pct GOI 2018 3Y 100.21/28 7.748/7.722 3.10 07.28 pct GOI 2019 4Y 98.43/45 7.716/7.710 4.25 08.27 pct GOI 2020 5Y 102.22/24 7.744/7.739 5.26 08.12 pct GOI 2020 6Y 101.47/54 7.794/7.779 5.77 08.35 pct GOI 2022 7Y 103.02/08 7.790/7.779 7.19 07.16 pct GOI 2023 8Y 96.27/32 7.781/7.772 8.21 08.83 pct GOI 2023 9Y 106.54/59 7.780/7.772 8.73 08.40 pct GOI 2024 10Y 104.71/72 7.685/7.684 9.40 08.33 pct GOI 2026 11Y 104.00/15 7.790/7.771 11.35 08.15 pct GOI 2026 12Y 104.06/07 7.618/7.616 11.72 08.28 pct GOI 2027 13Y 104.08/19 7.764/7.751 12.55 08.60 pct GOI 2028 14Y 107.39/40 7.698/7.696 13.24 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 112.70/77 7.778/7.771 15.57 08.24 pct GOI 2033 19Y 105.10/34 7.718/7.695 18.68 08.30 pct GOI 2040 24Y 106.05/25 7.749/7.732 25.33 08.17 pct GOI 2044 30Y 105.35/79 7.707/7.671 29.74 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)